Pedestrian hit by vehicle on East Washington Ave. suffers minor injuries, police say

by Logan Reigstad

Police respond to the scene of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on East Washington Avenue. WISC-TV/Channel 3000.

MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being hit by a vehicle on East Washington Avenue Wednesday evening, according to Madison police.

An officer at the scene said a woman was crossing while not in a crosswalk near the intersection of Annamark Drive past East Towne Mall.

Further details were not immediately available.

At least six pedestrians have died after being hit on East Washington Avenue this year, leading police to increase enforcement and the city to lower speed limits. The road is seeing its deadliest year in at least a decade.

