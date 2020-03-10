Pedestrian hit by car on Highway 12, hospitalized

SPRINGFIELD, Wis. — A person was hospitalized Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while trying to help the driver of a disabled car push the vehicle out of the roadway, according to the Dane County Sheriff’s Office.

Jeremy Brunner, 39, stopped to help the driver of a disabled Subaru push the car out of traffic. As the two pushed the vehicle, another driver, 81-year-old Harland Brockman, struck Brunner with his car.

Deputies responded to the crash around 10:05 a.m.

Brunner was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. Brockman was not injured in the crash.

Officials with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the crash. According to a news release, one eastbound lane of Highway 12 will be clsoed for several hours.

Charges and citations against Brockman are pending.

