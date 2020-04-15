Pedestrian dies from injuries suffered in car vs. pedestrian crash

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — A pedestrian has died from injuries they suffered in a car vs. pedestrian crash Tuesday night.

According to a news release, the pedestrian was crossing West Main Street when a vehicle traveling west on the roadway hit the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital where they later died.

Officials said the victim was not walking in the crosswalk.

The driver of the vehicle is cooperating with Sun Prairie Police. Police said no arrests or citations have been made.

The Sun Prairie Police Department, Sun Prairie emergency medical services and the Dane County Sheriff’s Office Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene.

The incident is still under investigation.

