Pedestrian dies after Columbia County crash, officials say

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

TOWN OF DEKORRA, Wis. — A pedestrian died in a crash in Columbia County on Friday afternoon.

According to a news release, the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office received a report around 2:45 p.m. of a vehicle crash on Tipperary Road involving a pedestrian who had significant injuries.

Officials said the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside and was later extricated by the Poynette-Dekorra Fire Department.

Authorities said the vehicle was traveling east when it went off the road to the right.

The car then overcorrected and spun before crossing the road.

Officials said a pedestrian was walking against traffic and hit by the vehicle, which then went up a retaining wall and rolled over.

The release said the 76-year-old driver of the van suffered minor injuries in the crash, while the 70-year-old pedestrian, of Poynette, died at the scene.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.



