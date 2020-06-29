Pedestrian beaten, robbed of handgun by occupants of car that nearly struck him, police say

Tabatha Wethal by Tabatha Wethal

MADISON, Wis. — A Madison man suffered head injuries early Monday after he was beaten and robbed by people in a vehicle that he says nearly struck him, police said.

The Madison Police Department said a 27-year-old man was walking in the 1000 block of Williamson Street at about 12:30 a.m. when a vehicle came close to hitting him.

Police said the man yelled at the driver, and the vehicle stopped. He said a couple of people got out and attacked him. He was struck multiple times and lost consciousness. The victim, who has a concealed carry license, said that during the assault, someone took his handgun. The injured man was taken to a hospital.

According to the report, he suffered a concussion and a broken jaw.

