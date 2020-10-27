Pecatonica Area School District officials send middle, high school students home due to positive COVID-19 test

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

PECATONICA, Wis. — School officials with the Pecatonica Area School District closed the middle and high schools Tuesday morning after they were notified that someone had tested positive for the coronavirus.

Students in grades 6-12 were dismissed at 8:30 a.m.

Officials said parents will receive an email with updates about whether school will resume virtually or if instruction will be delayed to allow for contact tracing.

