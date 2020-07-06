Pearl Mae (Packel) Hanson

WAUNAKEE – Pearl Mae (Packel) Hanson, age 96, passed away on July 4, 2020.

Heaven gained another angel and she is finally reunited with Don and her Daughter Donna.

Pearl was born on May 7, 1924 to Alfred W. and Hulda (Volbrecht) Packel. She married Donald M. Hanson on April 15, 1944. She worked at Ray O’ Vac where she met Donald, he played ball for Ray O’ Vac at Breeze Stevens. She worked at Grants as well as Oscar Mayer. She was a member of the Oscarettes, where she met so many great forever friends. She loved to go bowling with her husband Donald and they participated in several bowling tournaments. She enjoyed playing cards such as euchre, skip-bo, and 500 kings corners. She loved all the Wisconsin sports teams such as the Packers, Brewers and Badgers, they were season ticket holder for many years. Above all she LOVED her family. She also loved to cook, travel, and play cards with her family. Her family will miss her famous potato salad, creamed chicken, mashed potatoes, and Jello.

Pearl is survived by her three children Darrell (Bobbi) Hanson, David (Karol) Hanson, and Debra (Victor) Hagerty; 5 grandchildren Matthew (Jodi) Hanson, Ryan (Tammy) Hanson, Anna Hawkins, Haley Hagerty and Kylee Hagerty; 5 great grandchildren Lana, Willow, Nash, Sylvie Hanson, Thayne Hawkins; her grand fur babies and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews, and many wonderful friends including her Westshire friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Donald, daughter Donna, sister Carol, and brother LaVern.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice, Waunakee EMS, and staff at Meriter (especially ER nurse Amanda) for their compassionate care.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a private service will be held, with burial at Roselawn Memorial Park in Madison.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Waunakee Senior Center, 333 S. Madison St. Waunakee, WI 53597 or Agrace HospiceCare, 5395 E. Cheryl Pkwy, Fitchburg, WI 53711.

“I will see you again, and your heart shall rejoice, and your joy no man taketh away from you” (John 16:22)