Peaceful protesting takes place outside Dane County Jail, State Capitol

MADISON, Wis. — Protests have remained relatively peaceful in downtown Madison on Wednesday night.

It was a different scene compared to the previous night, where protests had escalated after the arrest of 28-year-old Devonere Johnson, a well-known Black activist.

Video footage and photos showed that someone had thrown a fire-bomb into the City-Council Building. Two statues were also removed outside the State Capitol after protesters claimed the state wasn’t making any progress.

“We’re not moving forward, we’re moving backwards,” said Ebony Anderson-Carter. “This (statue) doesn’t need to be here until we’re ready to move forward.”

Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney asked Urban Triage and Freedom Inc., two groups who have organized protests in the past few weeks, to speak out against the people who acted violently Tuesday night.

“I call on them today to publicly disparage these acts of violence because it is their silence and failure to denounce these extreme acts of violence which endanger the lives of the people they advocate for and the children of these families impacted by these issues,” Mahoney said.

In contrast, Wednesday night began with a couple dozen people listening to music, dancing and sharing food outside the Dane County jail. The group has since marched back to the State Capitol, where there was a larger crowd present.

Demonstrators are calling to free Johnson, who business owners along State Street said had been harassing them and their customers for several days prior to his arrest.

