Peaceful protest takes place in Sun Prairie

Site staff by Site staff

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Protesters gathered in Sun Prairie on Wednesday to march for justice for George Floyd.

The march started on the west end of Main Street all the way to City Hall.

The peaceful demonstration was organized by Sun Prairie students and their families.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments