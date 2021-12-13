‘Pay as You Can’ day for Janesville holiday tree show

by Stephen Cohn

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Holiday Tree Show at the Lincoln-Tallman House was open to everyone on Sunday.

The Rock County Historical Society had a “Pay as You Can” day for admission to the annual show.

Organizers said the price of admission should not be a barrier to celebrating the holidays.

The show features more than 100 Christmas trees.

There are also 31 live evergreens decorated outside the mansion.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.