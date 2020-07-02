Pavement buckle briefly closes lanes on HWY 12/18 near Deerfield
DEERFIELD, Wis. — A portion of Highway 12/18 near Deerfield was briefly closed due to a pavement buckle Thursday.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the incident happened at 5:54 p.m. As a result, all eastbound and westbound lanes were closed at Mile Marker 75.9 near Thorstad Lane.
All lanes reopened at 6:15 p.m.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.