Buckled pavement causes closure on Highway 14 near Janesville

JANESVILLE, Wis. — A part of U.S. Highway 14 near Janesville is closed due to pavement that buckled.

The Rock County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 5:45 p.m. Saturday.

Deputies said the southbound lane, just south of East State Highway 11 near East Racine Street is currently shutdown due to the pavement buckling.



Officials said there is a deputy on the scene slowing down traffic and highway crews are working on the repair.

Deputies suggest drivers detour using County Highway MM.

