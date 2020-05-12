Pavelski trading in the skates to meal prep at LeanFeast

MADISON – Jay Ogle, co-owner of LeanFeast, wasn’t counting on Joe Pavelski being there for the opening of their restaurant.

“We had no intention of Joe being in the store”.

Then the NHL season was put on hold, meaning Pavelski could not only come back for the opening, but work in the shop.

“Seeing the opening of the store and being able to learn hands on, from dishes to cutting chicken to serving meals, it’s been kind of fun.”

Just like when he’s on the ice, the former Badger has been doing a little bit of everything at LeanFeast.

