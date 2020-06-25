Pauline Rachel Bohn

MOUNT HOREB, Wis./BOSSIER CITY, La.-Pauline Rachel Bohn, age 90, passed away on Thursday, May 7, 2020, in Promise Hospital in Shreveport, La.

She had been residing in Cypress Point Nursing Center in Bossier City, La since 2017.

Pauline was born on the family farm in Green County, Wis. (New Glarus area) on Aug. 14, 1929, to her parents Henry and Margaret (Schneider) Zweifel.

On Nov. 28, 1948, she was united in marriage to Glen W. Bohn, Jr. where they resided in Mount Horeb, Wis., until 1972 when they moved to Kansas City, Mo. In 1974, they moved to Charlotte, N.C., and 1978 moved to Okeechobee, Fla., where they later retired. In 1993, they bought a cabin in Friendship, Wis., on Castle Rock Lake where they spent the summer months until 2016.

Pauline is survived by her children, Richard (Alta) Bohn, Princeton, La., Gary (Kay Buechele) Bohn, Friendship, Wis., Bonnie (David) Sherven, Baraboo, Wis., Sandra (Mickey) Cornelison, Kansas City, Mo., Thomas (Bonnie) Bohn, Okeechobee, Fla., and Pamela (Ross) Gibbs, Orlando, Fla.; 16 grandchildren, Pamela (Bohn) Fick, Tammy (Hodgdon) Lynn and Patricia Hodgdon, Stacy (Buechele) Esser, Carl Sherven and Rachel (Sherven) Hanna, Lindsay Cornelison and Ashley (Cornelison) Call, Tony and Chris Bohn, Stacey (Bohn) Dunagan and Stephanie Bohn, Matthew and Brian Gibbs, Lauren (Gibbs) Shaw and Rachel (Gibbs) Fooks; and 28 great-grandchildren. She is further survived by sisters-in-law, Doris Zweifel and Kay Zweifel; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen; son, James; brothers, Palmer, Delmar, Herbert, Robert and Erwin; and sisters, Katherine and Lorna.

Graveside services will be held at MOUNT HOREB UNION CEMETERY, 616 Springdale St., Mount Horeb, at 11 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020.

