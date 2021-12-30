Pauline Gebauer Ott

by Obituaries

New Glarus, WI – Pauline Gebauer Ott passed away at the New Glarus Home on December 28, 2021.

She was born on September 29, 1929 in Lewiston, Maine, the youngest of seven children. She met Don, the love of her long life, when Don was in the Navy and stationed on the East Coast with Pauline’s brother, who helped make the match.

Following her marriage to Don in 1953, Pauline moved to New Glarus and embraced the community’s Swiss heritage as her own. She participated in the Wilhelm Tell Pageant, was a founding member of the New Glarus Swiss Dancers and welcomed visitors from all over the world to Chalet Ott, the home designed and built by her husband Don. Pauline’s flower garden was especially admired by all who passed by the Chalet.

Sparkling eyes and an ever-present smile were Pauline’s signature. She was known for her abundant hospitality while briefly operating local restaurants with Don, and as a waitress at the Chalet Landhaus where she worked from the time of the hotel’s opening until she retired at age 70. You will still find the “Pauline Special” on the hotel’s breakfast menu.

Pauline served as a confidant to many individuals over the years and supported them through their difficult times.

She was also a sports fan, following her children, grand-children, the Wisconsin Badgers, Green Bay Packers and the Boston Red Sox. She enjoyed several trips to Switzerland in the company of Don and her sister Adeline. Gambling trips to Laughlin, Vegas and Dubuque were special fun for her in her later years.

Of greatest importance to Pauline was her Catholic faith and family. Nothing made her happier than to receive news that a new grand-child or great-grand-child was on the way.

She is survived by her children: Ann Marie Ott (Scott Riedasch) Baileys Harbor, WI, Peter (Roseann) New Glarus, David (Cathy) Rockford, Il, Kathleen Eby (Gale Rawitzer) Monterey, CA, Mary Funseth (Kevin) New Glarus, 14 grand-children and 21 great-grand-children. She is further survived by many nieces and nephews in New England.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Christina Gebauer, her six siblings and her husband Don.

A private family mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 at the St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 338 S. Harrison St, Belleville, WI with the Rev. Mark Miller officiating. Burial will be in the Swiss Church Cemetery, New Glarus, WI.

The funeral mass will be available to view live at the following link: http://www.stfrancisbelleville.com/livestream/

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

A public celebration of Pauline’s life will be held at a later date.

The family appreciates the kindness and special care delivered by the staff of the New Glarus Home and Agrace Hospice in her final days.

Online condolences may be given at www.bealfuneralhomes.com

