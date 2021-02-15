Pauline F. Chandler

Pauline F. Chandler, 92, of Platteville, Wisconsin, died on Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at St. Dominic Villa, Sinsinawa.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery, Cornelia. The Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Pauline Chandler Memorial Fund which can be mailed to the funeral home at PO Box 245, Platteville, WI 53818. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com.

Pauline was born on October 15, 1928 in Lima Twp, Grant County, Wisconsin, daughter of William August and Elizabeth Margretta (VanNatta) Wolf. She was united in marriage to Virgil Chandler on June 30, 1946 at the Platteville Methodist Church. He preceded her in death in 1999. Pauline worked at the Burgess Battery Factory, Advance Transformer, Platteville, and at Land’s End, until she retired. She was a member of First English Lutheran Church. She was an avid reader, she enjoyed listening to music, especially classical and movie soundtracks. She enjoyed hunting and fishing with her husband, Virgil, for many years.

She is survived by her four children. David Chandler, Jeffrey (Joanne) Chandler, Christine Chandler and Robert Chandler; grandson, Dr. Timothy (Kevin Mojaradi) Chandler; and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and siblings, Gladys (Harry) Boyd, Leona (Virgil) Matthews, Charles (Mildred) Wolf, Phyllis (Clyde) Fry, Doris (Raymond) Burkholder and June (Frank) Zart.

