Pauline Carol Bredeson

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON, Wis. – With grace and quiet elegance, reflecting the way she lived, Pauline Carol Bredeson, was delivered from the bonds of this world into the arms of Jesus on Friday, May 1, 2020, at Oakwood Village-Meadows.

She was born on January 12, 1933, in Madison, the daughter of William and Marian (Armstrong) Peterson.

Pauline graduated from Madison East High School. She married Philip Bredeson on Feb. 14, 1970, in Madison.

Pauline worked as a senior manager for the Wisconsin Department of Transportation for 28 years. During the 80s, Pauline was an active member of the American Business Women’s Association, a national organization whose focus was education. She went on to form new chapters in Deforest and McFarland. As a member of the Madison Chapter she was named Woman of the Year. She was a deeply spiritual woman who was active at Bashford Methodist Church and later when she moved to Oakwood East she supported the ministry there.

Pauline watched the development and building of Oakwood East and served on the founders committee. She remained an active volunteer through her years there, serving twice as president of the Resident Association. She served on the Resident Life Committee, the Spiritual Life Committee, serving in the chapel in many ways, facilitated a Women’s Support Group, and developed a Prayer Chain. The event that Pauline will most be remembered for was Super Saturday. One Saturday each month, she brought in speakers for the residents to enjoy. For several years, she held a Women’s Retreat, an event celebrating Christian faith. In 2012, she was recognized by a National Organization, “Leading Age” for making a difference in the community. Her activities at Oakwood brought her much happiness and many rewards. She truly loved her community of friends and neighbors, the staff, and the management people who were open and cared about the residents. Her favorite thing was spending time with family and friends, who will dearly miss her. A special thank you to the wonderful caretakers at Oakwood Meadows and to her nurse Ross and the team at Heartland Hospice. Pauline will always be loved, remembered and missed.

Pauline is survived by her children, Dan (Beverly) Thompson, Susan (Thomas) Raveret, Todd (Barbara) Bredeson, and Kristine (Jamie) O’Connor; grandsons, Benjamin Van Abel, Peter (Jennifer) Thompson, Zachary Bredeson and Seth Bredeson; granddaughters, Amanda Van Abel, Joanna Thompson and Nicole O’Connor; great-grandchildren, Gage Skrumbellos and Stella Goebel; and nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Phillip Bredeson; brothers, Phillip Peterson, William Howard Peterson and Carl Peterson; and sisters, Esther Riedner and Marrian Carter.



COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments