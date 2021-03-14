Pauline B. Mathison

Site staff by Site staff

Pauline Betty Mathison, age 90 passed away peacefully of natural causes on March 11, 2021 at the Plum City Care Center. She moved there 5 ½ years ago from Durand.

Pauline was born March 10, 1931 to Martin and Freda (Meyenburg) Weckwerth in Montevideo, MN. She married Harlan Mathison June 25, 1955. They raised three daughters in Brooklyn Park, MN before moving to Durand in 1972, where the girls attended and graduated from Durand High School.

Pauline attended many sporting events, concerts, plays and Christmas programs over the years for her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Always there to cheer them on and celebrate accomplishments. Pauline enjoyed going to musical theater productions for many years in Eau Claire. She loved watching sports on tv and enjoyed watching the Price is Right, Jeopardy, and Wheel of Fortune. In the evenings she would be enjoying Dancing with the Stars and Survivor.

Pauline is survived by her daughters; Laurie (David) Bauer of Urne and Christie Mathison of Red Wing, MN, grandchildren; Justin (Lindsey Rehberg) Bauer of Urne, Tracee (Russ) Wilkerson of Durand, Adam (Amber) Bauer of Urne and Gennah (Nick) Bremer of Waumandee, greatgrandchildren; Marcesa Rehberg, Shaelynn and Asher Bauer, Rylee and Kyan Rosenberg, Bray Wilkerson, Colton Bauer (due April 2021), Sienna and Axel Bremer. She is preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, husband; Harlan Mathison in 1996 and youngest daughter; Leslie in 2020.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.