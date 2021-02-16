Pauline B. Gehrmann

MIDDLETON – Pauline B. Gehrmann, age 88, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, following a lingering illness and complications from Covid-19.

She was born on Nov. 26, 1932, and was the daughter of Joseph and Bernice (Klinger) Gehrmann.

Pauline is survived by her brothers and sisters, Barbara Wright, Carl Gehrmann, Patricia (Ken) Tjugum, Tim Gehrmann, Kathy (Larry) Anderson, and Don (Julie) Gehrmann; many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Geraldine Goplin; and brothers, Rudolph and Dan Gehrmann. A private burial is planned.

We would like to thank Autumn Winds Assisted Living and Rainbow Hospice for the excellent care given to Pauline.

