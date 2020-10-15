Paul W. Carlson

WINDSOR – Paul William Carlson, age 79, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at his home with his loving wife by his side.

He was born in Madison on Jan. 19, 1941, the son of Malcolm and Mary (Stumpf) Carlson. He married Judy Barth in McFarland, Wis., on Jan. 17, 1987.

Paul graduated from Central High School in Madison, class of 1959. He worked at Pietch’s Landscape and Munz Corporation. After retiring, Paul did maintenance for Golf Road Apartments. He was always there to lend a helping hand to anyone who needed help. He loved gardening and canning. Paul made the best stewed tomatoes and raspberry jam. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with family and friends. He was an active member of Christian Life Assembly of God Church in Waunakee.

Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Judy; brothers, Stan (Bonita), Chuck (Shirley), Joseph, Tim (Jeanne), and Terry (Marie) Carlson; sister, Vicky Ross; sister-in-law, Linda Carlson; children, Theresa (Kevin) Juron, Dean, Donna, Curtis, Rhonda Ehle and Michael (Lisa); step-daughters, Cindy (Mike) Seiler and Susan Ripp; 22 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Daniel, Frederick and Arthur; step-children, Sandra (Dan) Tustison; Billy (Lois) Ripp; daughter-in-law, Anita Carlson; son-in-law, Gene Ehle; in-laws, Walter and Ruth Barth; brothers-in-law, Dean Ross and Dennis Barth; sisters-in-law, Eileen and Ellie Carlson; and two infant grandchildren.

A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date, tentatively for Spring of 2021.

The family would like to thank the nurses of Agrace HospiceCare and Chartwell Home Health Care, for all of your support and care.

For God loved the world so much that he gave his only son, so that anyone who believes in him shall not perish but have eternal life. John 3:16

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family.

