SUN PRAIRIE – Paul Oscar Iverson, age 75, passed away from complications of heart disease on Tuesday, March 2, 2021. He was born in Ashland, Wis., on Jan. 22, 1946, to his loving parents, Oscar and Lillian Iverson.

Paul grew up in Minneapolis with his brothers, Dave and Dan, and sister, Joyce. He was a 1964 graduate of Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis where he was a member of the basketball team. Paul lived in Minneapolis for several years, starting his long and successful career as a mortgage banker with Knutsen Mortgage. There he met Sally Blass, who he was married to for 13 years. Paul moved to Madison, Wis., in 1974 when he was chosen to open a new branch office for the company, marking the beginning of wonderful life-long friendships and a never-ending devotion to Bucky Badger.

Paul went on to form IDL Mortgage with two of his close friends and was instrumental in growing the business, opening additional offices throughout Wisconsin and eventually in Fort Myers, Fla. – where Paul and his family moved to in 1983. Paul was passionate about his business and took pride in watching his numerous employees enjoy much success throughout the years.

Paul has spent the last thirty years with Kim Meier, who was not only the love of his life, but his business partner and best friend who made him laugh almost every day. They lived life to the fullest, always ready for an adventure and always welcoming friends and family into their home. After 25 years in southwest Florida, Paul and Kim moved back to Madison, trading sunshine and weekends on the boat for snow and football Saturdays. It was a rare day that you didn’t see Paul proudly sporting his Badger red.

Paul was a gentle soul with a heart of gold who gave so much of himself to others. He was a loving son, always making sure his parents were taken care of with Saturday grocery shopping trips and Sunday family dinners. He was a devoted father, loving his kids unconditionally and always being their biggest fan. His favorite role, however, was being a doting grandpa to his three beautiful grandbabies – Jack (12), Sam (10) and Lilly (7) – who brought him so much joy and will to live. He could not wait for his next visit to Florida or Minnesota, and especially loved spending game days at Camp Randall cheering on the Badgers with Jack and Sam.

Paul is survived by Kim, Shannon (Sean, Jack and Sam), Jason (Christi and Lilly), and his three siblings. He was preceded in death by both of his parents.

In lieu of flowers, please honor Paul by making a donation to the charity of your choice. A celebration of life will take place during the 2021 Badgers football season. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

