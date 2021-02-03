Paul Lucas Velte

OREGON – Paul Lucas Velte, age 49, of Oregon, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at St. Mary’s Hospital, due to complications related to COVID 19.

He was born on Jan. 24, 1972, in Dubuque, Iowa, the son of Robert and Rona (Whitney) Velte, the middle child of three sons.

Paul graduated from LaFollette High School in 1990, working various jobs until taking a position at Anderson Custom Processing in Belleville, where he worked for nearly 30 years in various positions-his last being on their maintenance crew. He was a jack of all trades kind of guy who could create or repair just about anything he put his mind to.

Paul leaves behind his best friend and wife of 26 years, Christina Landis; their two sons, Nicholas and Alexander; and canine companion, Yeri. He is further survived by his mother, Rona; brothers, Timothy (Jennifer) Velte and their children, Parker, Nick and Emma; and David (Tracy) Velte and their daughter, Piper; mother-in-law, Linda Landis; sister-in-law, Mary Jane (Andrew Potchik) Landis and her daughter, Sarah (Justin) Morris; and brothers-in-law, Mark Landis and Stu (Toni) Landis and their daughter, Cameron Landis.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert A. Velte; father-in-law, Merrill Landis; and his canine companion, Gidget.

A private memorial service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view services via LIVE STREAM may visit Paul’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.

A public visitation will be held at GUNDERSON OREGON FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 1150 Park St. Oregon, from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Due to COVID 19 guidelines at this time, only 35 people are allowed into the funeral home at one time. Social distancing and face masks are required.

The family would like to give special thanks to all the doctors, nurses and medical staff on 5NW ICU at St. Mary’s Hospital for their dedication and care of Paul and his family in their time of need.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Oregon

Funeral & Cremation Care

1150 Park Street

(608) 835-3515

