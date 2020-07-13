Paul Louis King

MADISON – Paul Louis King, age 86, died on July 10, 2020, in Madison, Wis.

He was born in Louisville, Ky. on Feb. 12, 1934, the son of Joseph and Lillian (Glover) King. Paul and Patricia Jane McDonald of Pekin, Ill., were married on Aug. 20, 1960.

Paul is survived by his wife, Pat; his daughter, Ann (Nick) Savage and grandchildren, Shane and Britt; son, Andy (Kären) and grandchildren, Gary (fiancé Nicole Riemenapp) and Krista (Steve) Kezman, great-grandchildren, Elle Patricia and Kennedy Margaret Kezman, step-grandchildren, Taylor, Jack and Lydia Morrison; son, Rick (Julie); son, Jim, and grandchildren Connor and Maggie; his sister, Lillian Murphy of Louisville; numerous nieces and nephews originating from Louisville and St. Louis, Mo.; and brother-in-law, Jerry (Carol) McDonald and family.

Paul is preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Joseph (Joan).

Paul was valedictorian of his high school class at St. Xavier in Louisville. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Commerce, cum laude, from the University of Notre Dame in 1956, where he lettered in varsity basketball. He served in the United States Army in Germany before earning a Masters of Business Administration degree from Indiana University in 1959, with honors. Paul worked in the investment and financial areas of four insurance companies in Louisville, New Haven, Beverly Hills and Madison. He served as an officer for the American Family Insurance Group for 25 years before retirement in 1999 as Chief Financial Officer. Paul was active in the community, previously serving on the Board of Trustees for Edgewood College and as a member of Downtown Madison, Inc.

At various times, Paul enjoyed tennis, skiing, sailing and travel. He cherished his Irish ancestry and visited over 50 relatives in County Mayo and County Galway, proudly flying flags displaying his heritage. Paul had many wonderful memories and loved to tell stories. He was particularly fond of stories from his youth growing up near Churchill Downs. A man of tradition, he enjoyed preparing for, and showing Wisconsin friends how to celebrate the annual Kentucky Derby in the Kentuckian custom for many years before passing the baton on to the next generation. Paul was steadfast and unwavering in his principles. His wisdom and experience provided the basis for a strong foundation for his family and relationships, treasured by those who knew him.

The family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at UW Hospital, the caregivers at Comfort Keepers, and the staff at Agrace HospiceCare for the care provided to Paul and the support for the family throughout his illness.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. BERNARD’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 7450 University Ave., Middleton, at 12 noon on Wednesday, July 15, 2020.

Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday.

Burial at St. Bernard’s Cemetery will be private.

Due to Covid-19 mandate from Dane County, masks are required to to be worn in the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edgewood College, Catholic Multicultural Center, or Middleton Outreach Ministry.

