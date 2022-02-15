Paul Korz

by Obituaries

Madison – Paul Korz, 49, of Madison, passed away on February 8, 2022. His passing was far too soon.

Paul weathered illness and adversity with strength and courage. His love and caring of family, friends and co-workers was deep and abiding. His honesty, integrity, hard-working ethic, and sense of fair play harken to a time when a handshake sealed a man’s word. Paul’s grandfathers would have been proud of his character, accomplishments, and many talents.

Paul is the beloved son of Alan and Margaret and is survived by his proud parents, brother Carl and family, cousins, aunt, and uncle.

Arrangements are being handled by Ryan Funeral Home Verona. Memorial celebrations will be scheduled for spring and posted on the Ryan website.

The family expresses their sincere appreciation and thanks to Dr. Dusty Deming, UW Carbone Cancer Center, the caring staff at Agrace, and the ongoing prayers and support of friends and neighbors. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

