Paul Jorgen Skalet

Site staff by Site staff

BLACK EARTH – Paul Jorgen Skalet, age 81, died on Monday, June 8, 2020, at the UW Hospital.

He was the beloved son of Mildred (Mickelson) and Jorgen Skalet, born on May 19, 1939, in the Township of Vermont. Paul lived and served in the Black Earth community his entire adult life.

Paul was involved in numerous civic capacities and served his country in the U.S. Army Reserves. He was baptized and confirmed at Vermont Lutheran Church which he attended throughout his life. He was very proud of his Norwegian heritage. His car license stated, “Happiness is Being Norwegian”.

He graduated in 1957 from Black Earth High School and attended St. Olaf College, class of 1961, where he sang in the Viking Choir. He started his 47 year career at Black Earth State Bank as cashier and retired as President in 2008. He was married to Joan Swacina in 1965 and together they raised two children, Erika Forseth and Trygve.

His many hobbies and interests included furniture refinishing, avid Elkhart Lake race car fan, playing banjo with The Bards, Vermont Lutheran Church choir member, downhill skiing, golfing, World War II history, Black Earth history, casino-ing and reading obituaries faithfully enjoying the lives lived.

Paul loved music, especially Antonin Dvorak’s New World Symphony and attended many concerts of the St. Olaf Choir. He was an expert whistler and could harmonize with himself. His song repertoire was impressive from remembering Norwegian songs his father had taught him as a child to Limeliters and The Kingston Trio.

Paul and Joan enjoyed traveling, including summer weeks in northern Wisconsin, respites on the Texas gulf, houseboating the Mississippi River for their 25th anniversary, Hawaii, a river cruise on the Danube, World War II tour to Germany with Jon Urness to relive his uncles Gil and Maurice’s World War II tour, and Christmas markets in Munich.

He was a big brother to Joanne and Julie and enjoyed a large, loving, extended family of uncles, aunts, nieces and nephews and countless fun cousins.

Paul is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Joanie; a daughter and a son; two grandsons, Asher and Brady; sisters, four nieces, Amy (Paul), Jill (Randy), Emily (Tim) and Allison; and his only surviving beloved aunt, Dorothy Mae Rasmussen.

Preceding him in death were his parents; his extended in-laws; dear aunts and uncles; infant daughter, Kristin; and son-in-law, Harry Forseth.

Respecting COVID-19 guidelines, a Memorial Service with Military Rites will be held outdoors in the church parking lot at VERMONT LUTHERAN CHURCH, 9886 Vermont Lutheran Church Rd., Black Earth, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 3 p.m., with Pastor Barry Hoerz presiding.

Visitation will be held in the church following the memorial service until 5 p.m. on Saturday.

Pastor Hoerz will hold a private immediate family service in the church after the visitation.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Vermont Lutheran Church and the Black Earth Historical Society.

“Well done, Paul” – dear husband, loving father, proud grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, friend, and Child of God.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Camacho Black Earth

Funeral & Cremation Care

1710 Center St.

(608) 767-3684