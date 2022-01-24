Paul J. Kadousek

by Site staff

Paul J. Kadousek, 86, of Muscoda, passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

He was born on March 13, 1935 in Cashton where he attended school and then moved to Viroqua with his family to farm.

Paul entered the US Army from 1953-1955, where he was a Squad Leader and served 18 months in Japan.

Upon returning home, he purchased a farm in Richland County in 1957 and married Vivian D. Olson of Viroqua on November 4, 1959 at his parents home.

Paul enjoyed his life of dairy farming with his wife by his side. He had many hobbies which including hunting, fishing, cutting wood, playing cards, and of course watching the Packers.

Paul is survived by his wife of 62 years, Vivian; 3 children: Jim, Janet, Judy; 8 grandchildren: Hunter, Parker, and Kassidy Kadousek, Kayla, Brady, and Bailey Conner, Chris and Becky Elliott; 5 great-grandchildren; sister Charlotte Kirking of Viroqua.

Burial with military graveside rite will be held on Sunday, January 23, 2022, at 3:15 PM at the Indian Creek Cemetery. A lunch and gathering will be held at Honker’s following the burial. Visitation will be held at the Godager Pratt Funeral Home on Sunday, January 23, 2022, from 1:00 PM until 3:00 PM. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family with their arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.