Paul J. Breitnauer, age 81, of Waunakee, WI passed away peacefully on January 22, 2021 as a result of chronic health conditions.

Paul was the son of Eugene and Theresa (Kreppel) Breitnauer. He was born and raised in Kenmore, NY, attending St. Paul’s School and St. Joseph’s Collegiate Institute. He graduated from Canisius College in Buffalo, NY with a degree in accounting. Paul also served for two years in the United States Army. Paul met and married Donna Jean Peffer upon completion of his service.

Job opportunities led Paul and Donna briefly to Ohio and then to Wisconsin where Paul began a long and successful career with Capitol Indemnity Corporation, later acquired by Alleghany Corporation, NY. Over the course of 30 years, Paul became treasurer, Vice President, and ultimately CEO. Unfortunately, he was never able to completely fulfill that role due to the debilitating effects of Guillain-Barre Syndrome, which he lived with for the past 19 years.

Paul, an avid Badger fan, enjoyed listening to music, watching a variety of sports, following the news, and managing his taxes and financial portfolio. He may also have been known to lay down a friendly wager or two. He will forever be remembered for his sense of humor and his PMA (positive mental attitude).

Paul is survived by his four children; Christopher, Douglas (Karen), Nancy (Tim) Huntley, and Mark (Kari); 12 grandchildren, Andrew, Jordan, Zachary, Brianna, Wyatt, Shelby, Siri, Emilie, Hannah, Haley, Marko, and Lance; siblings, Peter (Irene) and Barbara (Bob) Mahiques; as well as his nieces, nephews, and many longtime friends. Paul was preceded in death by DJ, his wife and best friend of 52 years, in Dec 2015, his parents, his sister, Mary Frances (Bill) Clark, and his in-laws John and Jennie (Lysczarz) Peffer.

Due to Covid restrictions, a limited capacity Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 A.M. on Monday, February 1, 2021 at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE, 5460 Mary Lake Rd, Westport with Msgr. James Gunn presiding. A visitation will be held from 10A.M. until the time of Mass on Monday at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Pauls Foundation or to The Apostolate for Persons with Disabilities-Diocese of Madison.

The family would like to recognize and give special thanks to the entire team at Waunakee Manor Health Care Center for the compassionate care that they provided for many years. We would also like to thank the doctors, nurses, and other caregivers in the Dean Clinic/St. Mary’s Hospital System for the critical care administered to Paul over the course of his illness.

