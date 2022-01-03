Paul Irvin Ebert

by Obituaries

Paul Ebert, age 87, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Sunday, January 2, 2022.

A Funeral Service will be held on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. at the Big Spring Church in Big Spring, WI, with Ken Crothers and Teri Fichter officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:30 a.m.

Paul was born on February 11, 1934 in Big Spring, WI, the son of Alfred and Odessa (Paulson) Ebert. He married Helen Dreyer on January 29, 1955, at the Lewiston Church. Paul loved farming, gardening, riding and giving rides on his John Deere tractors, as well as traveling. He worked various jobs from Badger Ammunition, Brakebush (where he retired from) sold insurance and bartended, to name a few. He was on the Adams County ASC – FSA Committee for 35 years. Paul was one of the founding directors of Wisconsin Cattlemen’s Association. He loved socializing with his friends and enjoyed life. His family was dearest to his heart. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his many nieces and nephew for their support and to his great-granddaughter, Harlee, for her extra care these last few weeks.

Paul is survived by his children, Bill (Mary) Ebert and Ellen (Daniel “Toby”) Babcock; AFS Student, Maurizio Puerari; grandson, Lenny Bulski: sister, Elaine McFarlin; sisters-in-law, Lois (Mert) Graham, Shirley (Jerome) Maier and Olive Ramsey; great-granddaughter, Harlee (Tyler) Bulski and their children, Adriana, Kaiden, Carson and Savannah; great-grandson, Kurtis (Nicole) Bulski and their child, Harper; his fur babies, Ebie and Mandi, as well as many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Helen; brother, Robert; sisters, Leona, Anna Mae and Rose Marie; son-in-law, Bill Crum and his special niece, Mary Lee Summers.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

