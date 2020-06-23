Paul Edward Vetterli

New Glarus, WI – Paul Edward Vetterli, age 96, of New Glarus, gave his final wave on June 21, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison.

He was born on February 10, 1924 in Clarno, WI, to Henry and Marie (Schwartzenberger) Vetterli. Paul attended East Clarno School, and he then joined the armed forces at age 18 and completed basic training at Fort Bragg, North Carolina. He spent 18 months in Czechoslovakia where he served under General Patton’s 3rd Army Tank Division.

Paul was united in marriage to Marie Matzinger on October 1st, 1950 at the Swiss United Church of Christ in New Glarus. He purchased a local PET Milk route in 1953 and by 1955 was a pioneer in the start of bulk milk truck transport. Paul remained with PET Milk for 16 years before transferring to Federal Refrigeration in Belleville. Paul purchased the New Glarus Bakery from his brother-in-law in 1970. He then returned to Federal Refrigeration in 1974 and retired in 1986. Paul enjoyed Schwingen (Swiss wrestling) for many years. After retirement, Paul spent many proud years helping his son, John, maintain his shop at Vetterli Paint and Body. He also enjoyed cross-country bus tours with his son Paul Jr.

Paul loved his family and friends who in return, loved him and his sense of humor. He was the epicenter of family’s world and he will be remembered for his welcoming presence, his warm heart, and his extremely quick wit.

Paul is survived by his wife Marie, sons, Paul Jr. (Heidi) Vetterli and John Vetterli, grandchildren Phillip (Jennie) Vetterli, Casie Vetterli (Tim Stiles), Joanna (Dustin) Stelter, Amy Vetterli (Codie Dull), Mike Vetterli (Kiana Asada), Tom (Sonomi) Vetterli, and Jake Vetterli, and great-grandchildren Kali and Cody Stelter, and Aspen Vetterli. He is further survived by a brother, Roy Vetterli, nieces, and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Hank Vetterli, sister Gertrude Pepper, sister in law, Betty Vetterli and daughter-in-law Marian Vetterli.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the New Glarus Fest Haus, 106 3rd Avenue, New Glarus. Full military honors will be accorded.

A gathering of relatives and friends will precede the memorial service from 10:30 a.m. until time of services, and a Celebration of Paul’s Life will follow the memorial service at the New Glarus Fest Haus.

The Zentner-Beal Funeral Home of New Glarus is assisting the family.

