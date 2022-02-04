Paul Douglas Schwenn

Paul Douglas Schwenn, age 74, of Madison, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. He was born on April 7, 1947, in Madison, Wis., the son of Edwin and Janet (Bartelt) Schwenn.

Paul graduated from Middleton High School and later, UW-Madison, with a Bachelor of Science degree in physical education. He married the love of his life and his number one dance partner, Maureen Dougherty, on June 15, 1974, at St. Bernard Catholic Church in Middleton. Paul was a phenomenal father and grandfather to his three children and three grandchildren, who he supported and guided through their academic, athletic, and other life achievements.

Paul was a beloved teacher, coach, and mentor in the Evansville Community School District for 34 years, retiring in 2004. He had a significant impact on countless students throughout his successful teaching career. He will be remembered by his children and grandchildren’s teammates and friends for his coaching and support, both on the sidelines and in the stands. Everyone knew his signature whistle and commanding voice.

After his retirement, he worked part time at Hawks Landing Golf Course, where he continued to positively interact and share his love of athletics with others.

Paul loved playing cards, especially Euchre and Sheepshead. He enjoyed dancing, camping, boating, golfing, and watching his grandchildren’s sporting and school events. He looked forward to boating on North Sand Lake and Lake Monona and the annual camping trip to Door County.

Many will remember him for always having a silver dollar or a two-dollar bill ready to hand out to the kids/grandkids.

Paul is survived by his wife, Maureen; daughter, Michelle “Chellie” (Dan) Swiggum; two sons, Douglas (Tiffini) Schwenn and Bradley (Ann Lienau) Schwenn; and three grandchildren, Jacy Swiggum, Tanner Schwenn and Tessa Schwenn. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Richard Schwenn; and sister, Toni Schwenn.

A visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. A private burial will be held at First Lutheran Cemetery at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

