Paul Chryst, Kelly Sheffield and Paula Wilkins get contract extensions from UW

by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — Wisconsin Badgers football coach Paul Chryst and national championship-winning volleyball coach Kelly Sheffield are among the coaches getting new five-year contract extensions from the University of Wisconsin’s Athletic Board.

Women’s soccer coach Paula Wilkins also received a five-year contract extension, the Athletic Board announced Friday.

The contracts for all three will now run through January 31, 2027. Salary amounts were not immediately available.

Chryst has compiled a record of 65-23 as head coach of the Badgers’ football program. He’s been the team’s head coach since 2015, making three appearances in the Big Ten Championship Game and going 7-2 in bowl games.

His team is coming off a somewhat disappointing 9-4 2021 season that ended with a win in the Las Vegas Bowl, but included a loss to Minnesota in the regular season finale that cost the team another appearance in the Big Ten title game. The Badgers have also been looking for a new offensive coordinator, but are reportedly close to hiring former All-Big Ten and NFL wide receiver Bobby Engram to fill the role. The hire still needs to be approved by the UW System Board of Regents.

Sheffield is coming off a season in which the Badgers volleyball team brought home a national championship and made their third Final Four in a row. Sheffield has been the Badgers’ volleyball coach since 2013 and has compiled a record of 236-53 over those 9 seasons.

Wilkins has coached the Badgers’ women’s soccer team since 2007 after starting her head coaching career at Penn State from 2001 to 2006. The former UMass college soccer player is the winningest women’s soccer coach in Wisconsin’s program history and has taken the Badgers to 12 NCAA tournaments and two College Cup semifinal appearances. She also ranks third all-time in Big Ten history in wins and has helped the Badgers win eight conference championships.

