Paul C. Isely

by Obituaries

Paul C. Isely, age 85, of New Glarus, formerly of Monroe, died Thursday, March 17, 2022 at the New Glarus Home. Paul was born on April 15, 1936 on the Isely home farm in Washington Township. Paul worked on the farm until 1968 and then was employed at Green County Pre-Pak and Monroe Cheese Corp until retiring in 1999. He married Patricia “Patty” Isely on October 18, 1975 in Gratiot. He was a member of the Monroe Moose Lodge and enjoyed playing pool, going to the casino, and attending rummage sales looking for collectables. He was very handy and could fix anything.

He is survived by his siblings, Dolores Block of Janesville, Emily (Greg) Wild of Monroe, Dwayne Isely of Monroe, Wanda (Ken) Slack of Juda; many nieces and nephews; and a sister-in-law, Betty Isely of Kansas. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Patty, on April 17, 2019; and three brothers, John (Lela), Arland, and Jerry Isely.

Private family graveside services will be held on Friday, March 25, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Calvary Cemetery, Monroe, with Pastor Kelly Volk officiating. There will be no visitation. Memorials are suggested in Paul’s name to Monroe Clinic Hospice or New Glarus Home Auxiliary. The NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monroe, is assisting the family. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

