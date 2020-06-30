Paul A. Alm

Paul A. Alm, age 94 of Argyle, WI passed away Wednesday, June 24, 2020 at Lafayette Manor in Darlington, WI.

He was born February 25, 1926 on his family farm in Lamont Township in Lafayette County, WI the son of Palmer and Olga (Hermanson) Alm. Paul grew up on his family farm in Lamont Township and graduated from Darlington High School. Following his graduation, Paul enlisted in the United States Army where he served as a clerk in the State of Washington. After being honorably discharged, Paul returned home to the family farm and started farming. In 1953, Paul married the love of his life, Lois Reichling at Darlington United Methodist Church in Darlington. Paul and Lois farmed together and raised their family on the home farm. Paul and Lois retired to Argyle, WI. Where they lived the rest of their lives there.

Paul is survived by his children: Christine (David) Phillipson of Argyle, Julie (John) Oliver of Spring Green, WI, Bruce Alm of Kewaunee, WI, and Linda (Gary) Bawden of Darlington; 8 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Lois in 2019; one grandson: Kirk Staver in 1994; and one sister: Joyce Lancaster.

Paul was a member of Apple Grove Lutheran Church in rural Argyle and the Odd Fellows of Darlington. He was a 4-H Leader, and a part of the Old Codgers C.B. Radio Club. Paul loved to travel throughout the country and always enjoyed a good card game, especially “Hand + Foot”, cribbage, and euchre. He liked to attend barn dances and visit Turner Hall with his wife, Lois. Paul enjoyed playing croquet with his family and on Sunday afternoons would take his family for a drive and a picnic after church. Paul cherished the time he spent with his family, and always enjoyed the time he spent watching his grandchildren, nieces, and nephews, in all of their sports and other extracurricular activities. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

Due to Covid- 19 restrictions and public safety a private family memorial service will be held Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Apple Grove Lutheran Church in rural Argyle. Burial will be in Apple Grove Church Cemetery.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Paul’s name.