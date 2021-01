Patrizio A. Savoldelli

Site staff by Site staff

Patrizio A. Savoldelli, 61, of Platteville, WI passed away on Monday, January 25, 2021 at home.

Complete arrangements are pending.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.