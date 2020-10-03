Patriots-Chiefs game is being postponed following QB Cam Newton’s positive Covid test

Abby Schinderle by Abby Schinderle

Patriots Game Postponed

MADISON, Wis. — The NFL announced on Saturday that the New England-Kansas City game is being rescheduled for Monday or Tuesday after positive Covid-19 tests on both teams.

The news comes after Patriots quarterback Cam Newton was reported testing positive for Covid-19, according to ESPN.

The game was originally supposed to take place on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The NFL says it is working to evaluate close contacts, perform additional testing and monitor developments. When the game will take place has not yet been announced.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.