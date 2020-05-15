Patrick Thomas Ryan

MADISON – Patrick Thomas Ryan, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 11, 2020.

He was born in Madison on May 19, 1968 to parents, Patrick and Joanne (Whalen) Ryan.

Patrick was a 1986 graduate of Madison East High School. He attended UW La Crosse and went on to receive his Master’s Degree in Exercise Physiology with an emphasis in Cardiac Rehab, from Northern Illinois University. He excelled in football, winning all city honors in high school, as well as all conference. He was a co-owner of Ryan Brothers Ambulance Service, where he shared in the family tradition of caring for his community. Patrick married Alison M. Williams on March 18, 2000 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Madison. They were blessed with three children. Patrick loved to show support and cheer on his kids at sports events and special olympics events.

Patrick was an active member of the Madison Down Syndrome Society and his dedication to the community helped to bring GiGi’s Playhouse to Madison in 2016. He was a past Hospice Board President and the past President of Professional Ambulance Association of Wisconsin (PAAW) He enjoyed coaching his son in football and cheering on the Wisconsin Badgers Football team. He loved boating; most summer days you could catch him out on Lake Mendota saying, “this is the best day ever”. Patrick will be dearly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his wife, Alison Ryan; children, Jaxson, Tatyana, and Grace; his mother, Joanne Ryan; parents-in-law, Jack and Kathleen Williams; brothers, Erin (Stephanie) Ryan, Tom Ryan, and Darius (Mariah) McCurty; auntie and uncle, Arlene and Don McGee; other loving family and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Patrick J. Ryan on February 3, 2020.

Memorials honoring the life of Patrick T. Ryan may be made to “Grace’s Service Dog Fund”, in care of State Bank of Cross Plains, to help Grace cope with the loss of her dad, who was her biggest fan.

Private services will be held at this time, with a Memorial Mass at a later date.

A livestream of the Mass of Christian Burial for Patrick Ryan will be provided, taking place at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May 19, 2020.

