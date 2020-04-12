Patrick Richard Russell Slaughter

LODI, Wis. – Patrick Richard Russell Slaughter, age 66, peacefully passed away on Friday, April 10, 2020 after a short illness.

He was born on November 12, 1953, in Madison, WI, the son of Richard and Lucille (Browne) Slaughter. Patrick married Judy Pollock on March 15, 1980 in Madison. Patrick was partner of Newcorp Roofing until his retirement. He had a variety of interests including traveling throughout the country and painting pictures.

Patrick was very talented working with his hands and could fix or remodel most anything and enjoyed taking care of his yard. In addition to Judy, his wife of 40 years, survivors include their daughters, Rebekah Pollock, Jill Kindred and Amanda (Gabe) Nelson, Michelle Slaughter and Katie Sue (Brad)Thompson; two grandchildren, James and Patrick Kindred; and his sister, Ricarda “Ricky” (Dean) Holeman and other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family.

