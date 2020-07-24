Patrick M. McCluskey

Plain – Patrick M. “Klink” McCluskey, age 66, of Plain, died peacefully on Thursday, July 23, 2020 following a brave battle with cancer.

He was born on May 18, 1954 in Richland Center, the son of Thomas and Maxine (Scallon) McCluskey. He was a graduate of River Valley High School and he received his Associate’s degree from MATC. Pat worked at Pace Industries for over twenty years. He enjoyed deer hunting and fishing in his spare time.

Survivors include his three siblings: Helen McCluskey, of Mays Landing, New Jersey; Tim (Shirley) McCluskey, of Plain and Maureen (Jerry) Springer, of Portage; one niece; two nephews; other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and three brothers: Eugene, John and little Tommy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 11:00 A.M. on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Loreto with Father Santus Ibe officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of The Fields Cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 9:00 A.M. until the time of the service on Wednesday at the church. In order to maintain physical distancing, only 50 people at a time will be allowed in the church. Face masks will be highly recommended.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to Carbone Cancer Center in Madison would be appreciated.

The Hoof Funeral Home is serving the family.