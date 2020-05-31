Patrick J. Krumenauer

Site staff by Site staff

SAUK CITY, Wis — Patrick J. Krumenauer, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, May 29, 2020.

Pat was born and lived his life in Sauk City. The son of Alois and Patricia (Price) Krumenauer. They and his grandson Craven David Moser, preceded him in death.

Pat was a nature lover. He enjoyed spending time on his boat with his fiancee Jane, his brother Jerry and special friends and family. Pat was the organizer of the annual family camping and fishing trip on the Mississippi river. In the fall you would find him hunting deer and in the spring hunting for Morel mushrooms. Pat was always the first to crack a joke or share a smile. He also enjoyed spending time around a bon fire, having conversation and sharing a drink with family and friends.

Pat is survived by his fiancée, Jane Zeman of Sauk City, daughter, Morgan Krumenauer (Dustin Moser) of Oelwein, Iowa, granddaughter Nevaeh Heitland, siblings, Barb (Steve) Brunner, Jerry (Terri) Krumenauer, Debra (Sid) Ballweg, Teresa (John) Onsager, Mary (Steve) DeMontigmy, Aunt Lois Price and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.