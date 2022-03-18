Patrick G. Harrington

MADISON – Patrick G. Harrington, age 87, passed away on March 11, 2022. He was born on February 21, 1935 in Madison, WI to parents William and Irma (Niebur) Harrington.

Patrick was employed at Oscar Mayer Manufacturing. In his spare time, he loved to putter in the garden and loved traveling, especially to Europe, Germany and Hawaii. He was very proud of all five of his children. He always tried to be generous and treat people fairly. Patrick will be remembered as an honest and hard-working man with an optimistic attitude.

He is survived by his loving companion, Roberta “Bobby” Seim; children, Candi Wiedenbeck, Sandra (Henry) Morris, Jerry (Jean) Harrington, Shari (David) Friedrichs, Wilfred “Freddy” Harrington; grandchildren, Colt, Troy (Tanya), Jerry (Sarah), Dustin (Kirie), Forest, Dakota “Cody”, and Logan; and eleven great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, two wives, Patricia and Nona; and four brothers.

Per Patrick’s wishes, no services will be held. Memorials may be made to: Second Harvest Food Bank, 2802 Dairy Drive, Madison, WI 53718. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

