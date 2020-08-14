Patrick A. Essie

MIDDLETON – Patrick A. Essie, age 67, of Middleton, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his home.

He was born on May 30, 1953, in Madison, Wis., the son of James and Carol (Dowd) Essie. Patrick graduated from Monona Grove High School.

An artist at heart, Patrick had a gift for turning furniture into colorful pieces of art. He was also an excellent photographer, and his favorite subject was his two sons, the loves of his life. Much to the boys’ delight, Patrick had a knack for winning countless toys in the arcade claw machine.

In his youth, Patrick passed summers having adventures with his dear cousin Steve and friend Randy. His hard work in the State Capitol mail room earned him the respect of the legislators who elected him Assembly Sergeant-At-Arms. He then became a well-respected lobbyist and founded the Essie Consulting Group, which served and advocated for many organizations throughout the state.

He is survived by his two sons, Charles and Joseph Essie; their mother Mara Ansfield; his sister Cynthia (James) Bowen; his niece Emily Lawless; and his nephew, Benjamin Bowen.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Private family services will be held. Burial will be at Norway Grove Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Autism Society of South-Central Wisconsin.

