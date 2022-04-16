Patricia “Trish” Yuvonne Hamm

by Obituaries

MADISON – Patricia “Trish” Yuvonne Hamm (Littel, Kerr) passed away on March 16, 2022 with family by her side. She was born on March 26, 1936 on the North Side of Madison, Wisconsin to Clarence and Delva (Hughes) Cole. She attended Madison East High School where she met a group of lifetime friends that she cherished. Trish lived an adventurous and full life. She held many leadership jobs including owning the McFarland Tavern (1960-1967). She was a go-getter with a knack for organization. She enjoyed her time spent with her family and always made time for her grandchildren. She was constantly seeking a new adventure in life with many passions that include but are far from limited to world traveling, sewing, crafting, spending time with her late husband Tom Kerr, gardening, pet owner, visiting family and friends, playing cards and decorating for Christmas. She left an impression on those that knew her.

Trish was survived by her son- Brad Littel (Dawn), daughters- Laura Littel and Paula Ansay (Ronnie), grandchildren- Carla Littel-Hildebrand (Keith), Shaneah Littel (Henry), Tiffany McCrory (Ryan), Mackenzie Bruns (Jon), Channing Littel (Kyle), Kenlyn Ansay, Trace Littel, Morgan Ansay and her beloved cat Yum-Yum.

Trish was preceded in death by her husband- Thomas Kerr, sons- Brian “Punky” Littel and Francis Hamm Jr, parents- Clarence and Delva Cole (Hughes) and brother- Wayne Cole.

All are invited to join us for a celebration of life at The Willows Tavern on Saturday, April 30 2022 at 1:00 pm. We would like to extend a special THANK YOU to Full Spectrum Health Care for all their help and companionship in her final years.

To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

Ryan Funeral Home & Cremation Services

2418 N. Sherman Avenue

608-249-8257

To send flowers to Patricia “Trish” Yuvonne Hamm’s family, please visit our floral store.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE



1:00 PM

The Willows Tavern

5485 Willow Rd

Waunakee, WI 53597

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.