Patricia ‘Patty’ Lou Lingenfelter

by Obituaries

Patricia “Patty” Lou Lingenfelter, 88 years old, passed away peacefully on January 31, 2022, in Cambridge, Wisconsin. Patty was born on December 1, 1933, the sixth of eleven children, to Avis Zelina (Callaghan) Lingenfelter and Mayes Andrew Lingenfelter, in Eldred, McKean County, Pennsylvania.

Patty loved books, history, family genealogy and the backwoods of Pennsylvania. She earned a certificate in Family History Research and Genealogy from Brigham Young University and was for many years an enthusiastic member of the Pennsylvania German Society. She traced her Lingenfelter ancestors back to 17th Century Switzerland and published her research in three volumes: “Descendants of Rudolph Hoch and His Wife Veronica and Related Families”, “The Lingenfelters: Volume I, The Early Generations” and “The Lingenfelters: Volume II, The Later Generations”. She also had the great pleasure of travelling to Ireland to research more of her family history and meet members of the O’Callaghan family.

Patty was predeceased by her mother and father, and two brothers, Jack Lingenfelter and Thomas Lingenfelter, and four sisters, Margaret “June” Atcheson, Phyllis Dudley, Dorothy Truman, and Carol Young.

She’s survived by her brother David Lingenfelter and his wife Margaret, and Patty’s sisters Betty Means, Nancy Brash, and Daneen Bowers, and her husband, Thomas Bowers. And she’s survived by her children Dorothy (Alford) Mickleburgh, and George W. Alford III, who she raised in Tucson, Arizona with her former spouse, the late George W. Alford. Also, by two grandsons, Elliott Charles Mickleburgh and Robert Cody Hudman, her great-grandchildren Skyler Epple-Hudman and Robbie Epple-Hudman, and by many nieces and nephews all who she had great affection.

Family and friends are welcome to a brief Committal on Saturday April 2, 11am, at Valier Cemetery, Co. Rd 3013, Valier, Jefferson Co., Pennsylvania 15780. In lieu of flowers please make a memorial in Patty’s name to Agrace Hospice Care, online at https://www.agrace.org/donate/donate-today/ or to 5395 E. Cheryl Parkway, Madison, WI 53711.

