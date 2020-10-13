Patricia “Patti” M. Foulk

COTTAGE GROVE – Patricia “Patti” Marie Foulk, age 75, passed away at her home on Friday, Oct. 9, 2020.

She was born in Rice Lake, Wis., on April 11, 1945, the daughter of Percy and Margaret (Anderson) Jackowick.

Patti was a TV connoisseur. She was a strong independent woman and very dependable factory worker. She was an enthusiast of Stephen King novels.

Patti is survived by her son, Jason (Jacqueline) Foulk; daughters, Peggy and Lisa Foulk; grandchildren, Jacob, Jenna, Jaden, Brenona, Destiny and Terry; great-grandchildren, Kinsley, Natasha, Athena and Brayden; and her best friend, Susie Hewitt.

Per Patti’s request, no services will be held.

A special thanks to Agrace HospiceCare for all their kind help and amazing support they were able to provide to Patti and her family.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com