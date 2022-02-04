Patricia ‘Patti’ Brickson

Artist, Dancer, Musician, Patricia “Patti” (Magli) Brickson, age 82, passed away suddenly on January 31, 2022. She was born on September 29, 1939 in Madison, WI.

Patti will be remembered as a very talented woman who was passionate about art, music, dance, entertainment, and photography. She loved animals, especially horses, and she cherished spending time in her flower garden, raising butterflies, and feeding the squirrels and birds.

Patti is survived by her husband of 57 years, Jim “Brick” Brickson; two sons, David (Lisa) of Phoenix, AZ, and Stephan of Sun Prairie, WI; many cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Florence Miller; and her sister, Yvonne Lavilla Magli.

No services will be held at this time. A celebration of life will be considered for a later date. Memorials may be made to the animal rescue organization: Angel’s Wish, 161 Horizon Dr., Verona, WI, angelswish.org, 608-848-4174. To view and sign this guestbook, please visit: www.ryanfuneralservice.com.

