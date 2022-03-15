Patricia “Patt” Lang

by Obituaries

Patricia “Patt” Cecelia (Erdmann) Lang was born November 13, 1931, to Henry and Marie (Meich) Erdmann, the oldest of four daughters. They grew up in Milwaukee where Henry worked for the city parks department and Marie later worked in a hospital cafeteria. Patt had fond memories of her close Polish-heritage family visiting each other and playing cards. They walked or rode the bus because her parents never had a car. Patt’s first job was at a bakery, where the owners had a little window in the door from the back room so they could peek out and make sure the employees weren’t eating the profits. She went on to work as a secretary after high school for a few years until her marriage.

On September 5, 1953, she married Doug Lang, after he had completed his enlistment with the U.S. Army. This began a series of many moves around the Midwest for Doug’s job with General Telephone and Electric (GTE). Their first child was born while on vacation visiting family in Milwaukee, followed closely by five others, each born in different cities except the twins at the end. Six children in eight years, and the family was on the move every couple of years until finally settling in Plymouth, Wis., for an eight-year spell, and finally to Sun Prairie, Wis., where roots finally anchored them the rest of their lives.

Patt loved history and travel. The family often piled into the station wagon with heavy, non-wheeled suitcases and coolers securely strapped to the luggage racks on top and headed to destinations around the country. Many memories were also made around the campfire on summer weekends when they’d visit state parks in a huge 8-man canvas tent. Rainy weekends when they were all trapped in the tent were less enjoyable but still memorable. After the tent was retired the family spent fishing vacations at a cabin up north – a tradition still carried on by many guys in the family.

Patt and Doug enjoyed playing cards, golfing, reading, and fishing. They instilled a love of swimming in their kids and many weekends were spent picnicking on beaches at Elkhart Lake. Kids happily spending their days at the life-guarded city pool was also a good way for a parent to have a little sanity saving alone time!

Later in life Doug and Patt became Arizona “snowbirds” during winter months. They enjoyed the retirement community activities and had many leisurely side trips discovering hidden locations on the way to and from Phoenix. After Doug passed in 2007, Patt took organized senior trips with friends, and she treasured the social gatherings with friends and neighbors in her senior living community. She also kept busy volunteering at St. Mary’s Hospital and Olbrich Gardens, typing braille books for the visually impaired, knitting caps for newborns, and helping serve at funerals at her church. She got a lot of use out of the local library throughout her life and even had Doug’s memorial tree planted in the park across from the library so she’d see it often.

Patt passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison, on Friday, March 11, 2022, surrounded by her family. She is survived by children, Jeff Lang, Steve (Cathy) Lang, Paul Lang, Jodie (Tom) Grebe, and Diane Pinnow; grandchildren, Carla (Antwan) Babakhani, Stefanie Pinnow, Luke and Chris (April) Grebe, Shaun (Shaelee), Mike and Colleen McCormick, Melissa (Travis) Mosely, Joseph Lang, Adam (Mary Beth), Zack, and Josh and Brandan Lang; great-grandchildren, Autumn and Emily Grebe, Max and Sam Babakhani, and Conner and Dylan Grebe; sister, Sallie Ceretto; plus many extended family members and dear friends. She was greeted on the other side by her husband of 54 years, Doug; daughter, Catherine McCormick; parents; and sisters Marion “Jo” Erdmann and Jeannette Ross.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, March 25, 2022, at SACRED HEARTS OF JESUS AND MARY CATHOLIC CHURCH, 221 Columbus St., Sun Prairie. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11 a.m.

All Faiths Funeral & Cremation Services of Madison is assisting the family. Online condolences can be made at www.866allfaiths.com.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.