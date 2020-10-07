Patricia “Pat” Quam

Site staff by Site staff

STOUGHTON – Patricia “Pat” H. Quam, age 81, of Stoughton, passed away on Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, at Meriter Hospital, with her daughter and her sister at her side.

She was born on Aug. 15, 1939, in the Town of Blooming Grove, the daughter of Frank and Louise (Steinert) Johnson.Patricia graduated from Stoughton High School. She married Glen “Derby” Quam on April 4, 1974, in Stoughton.

Pat and Derby worked the family farm for many years. She was a member of Rockdale Lutheran Church. Pat enjoyed gardening, nature, farming and Badgers sports. She was an excellent baker and lefse maker, sharing many of her treats with family and friends.

Pat is survived by her daughter, Sharon Jenson; sister, Marlene Johnson; three brothers, Fred (Phyllis), Clarence “Gomer” (Joyce) and Bill Johnson; as well as, several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husbands, Donald Jenson and Glen “Derby” Quam; parents; and brother, Frank Johnson.

Private services will be held at Liberty Prairie Cemetery with Rev. Richard Dowling presiding.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Stoughton

Funeral & Cremation Care

1358 Hwy. 51 N. at Jackson St.

(608) 873-4590