Patricia “Pat” (Kenealy) Guilliom

Patricia “Pat” Guilliom, age 78, passed away on February 28, 2021 at Agrace Hospice Care in Fitchburg, WI.

She was born on September 26, 1942 in New Brunswick, NJ to parents, Joseph and Emma (Biacovsky) Kenealy.

As a young woman Patricia studied art at Indiana University- Bloomington and then, partially due to her desire for travel and her love of adventure, she enrolled in a flight attendant program in Dallas, TX. However, she had left a part of her heart in Indiana and didn’t end up completing the program. On November 14, 1964, Patricia married David P. Guilliom in Munster, IN. They met at a freshman mixer at the university commons. Introduced to David by her sister Kathryn (Kitch), Pat didn’t initially notice him because at the time she was at a table surrounded by other young men seeking her attention. When Pat finally did notice David, they became inseparable and spent almost sixty fun and happy years together. During their marriage, they raised two children, Suzanne and Matthew, and lived in both Indiana and Wisconsin. Her travels with David included several trips to Europe which included the Netherlands, England, France, Ireland, Italy and Slovakia as well as memorable trips to California, Florida, Hilton Head Island, New Orleans and the East Coast. When her children were older, she returned to college and graduated with a degree in Early Childhood Education from the University of Wisconsin – Milwaukee. She loved working with young children and many of her friends were her coworkers that she met while teaching in both Milwaukee and Wausau. She was a member and former president of the Wausau Antique Study Club and had belonged to the St. John Lutheran Church in the town of Maine. Her perfect day would include family, a bright blue sky and laughter. She enjoyed reading, learning about the past and gathering bouquets of wildflowers. With her husband David, she would go on almost daily drives into the country, often stopping to watch a beautiful sunset or to eat at a new restaurant. She loved discovering new places and dreamed of finding a hidden treasure in a thrift shop. She loved being David’s “sweetie”, “mom”, “Grandma Patty” and “Aunt Patty” and she will be remembered for having an adventurous spirit, her skill of being able to talk to anyone and her ability to make everyone in the room weak with laughter.

A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 56 years, David Guilliom; daughter, Suzanne Guilliom (Frank Barnes); son, Matthew Guilliom; granddaughters, Annie Barnes and Lucy Barnes; sister, Kathryn (Kenealy) Somers; brother, Jack Kenealy; aunt, Kathryn (Biacovsky) Ashey and many other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, John Weyls; brother, Gerald “Jerry” Kenealy and sister, Bonnie (Kenealy) Branson and niece, Lissa (Somers) Morris.

