Patricia ‘Pat’ Hegg

Site staff by Site staff

Patricia Hegg, 83, of Richland Center, died Friday, February 12, 2021 at UW Hospital in Madison. She was born on March 13, 1937 the daughter of Ernest and Anna (Hildreth) Thrasher. Pat married Don R. Hegg in Rockford, IL on February 16, 1958. They resided in Richland Center for over 36 years. Pat and Don were Antique dealers and owned a motel in Richland Center for many years.

Pat is survived by her sisters: Barbara McLester of Grays Lake, IL,

Cathy Thrasher (Tom Dewey) of Wildwood, IL;

brother-in-law Richard (Barbara) Marsh of Chicago, IL;

special friends: Stephanie Czywain, John Scribbins, and Margie Ide;

other relatives and friends.

Pat was preceded in death by her husband Don.

Per Pat’s request there will be no formal services. The Pratt Funeral and Cremation Service is assisting the family.

To plant a beautiful memorial tree in memory of Patricia ‘Pat’ Hegg, please visit our Tribute Store.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.