Patricia Marie Tegge

Site staff by Site staff

Patricia Tegge, age 41 of Portage, Wisconsin passed away Sunday, June 7, 2020 at University Hospital in Madison, Wisconsin.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Bowman Park, 700 Broadway Street, Wisconsin Dells with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. A Celebration of Life Gathering will begin at 10:00 a.m. and continue into the afternoon.

Patricia was born November 23, 1978 in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida the daughter of Bradley and Debra (Head) Tegge. She grew up in Reedsburg, Wisconsin and attended Webb High School. She had worked at many restaurants in the Dells area. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling via over the road trucking with her fiancé, Kevin and loved her four legged friends, Cookie, Coco and Mr. Jingles.

Patricia is survived by her fiancé, Kevin LeCrone; mother, Debra Craddock; daughter, Jasmine Tegge; sons, Breydan and Dylan Tegge; stepmother, Victoria Tegge; sister, Danielle Compton; stepbrother, Nick Balboa and aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Bradley.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to the family would be appreciated.